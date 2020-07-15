Did Ritesh Sidhwani Hint At Commencement Of Toofan's Shoot In This Post?

Ritesh Sidhwani recently took to his social media to hint that his movie Toofan might start filming soon. The filmmaker recently uploaded a post showing his cast in full PPE kits at the airport. Even the caption on the post hinted at this. Take a look at the post and more details:

All set to rock and roll

Ritesh Sidhwani is a famous Bollywood filmmaker. His next highly-anticipated film is called Toofan and the film will feature Farhan Akhtar in the lead. The movie will also have music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. And taking a hint from his recent post, the movie might soon begin its filming.

Ritesh recently posted a short video on his Instagram story that featured a few men sporting an entire PPE kit at the airport. The men also had bags on their shoulder and were walking ahead of the filmmaker. Ritesh also added this in the caption - Team all set to #rocknroll The post has left fans confused and excited as this could mean the commencement of Toofan's shoot or the shoot for some other project.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Birthday

Ritesh Sidhwani had earlier posted a photo that featured the cast of Toofan on a video chat. Viewers could see the cast of the movie Toofan on a video chat together, even Farhan Akhtar was spotted in the picture. Ritesh explained in the caption how they were celebrating Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's birthday. Here's the caption - The team that hustles together, stays together! Celebrating (@) Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's birthday by jamming with (@) Shankar Ehsaan Loy on the original soundtrack of Toofaan. (#) Toofaan In Making. Check out the post:

The post garnered a few replies from fans. Most of them wished Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on his day. Take a look at the comments:

Ritesh Sidhwani is also the co-founder of Excel Entertainment, along with Farhan Akhtar. He has co-produced some very memorable films and series. Some of these are Dil Chahta Hai, Inside Edge, Mirzapur, Made in Heaven and Lakshya.

