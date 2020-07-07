Farhan Akhtar Replaced THIS Actor To Play Milkha Singh In 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'

Farhan Akhtar is one of the most loved actors and filmmakers in the Hindi film industry. He has essayed several different roles over the years from a rockstar to a photographer he has done it all. But one of the most favourite characters of the audience is the one of Indian sprinter Milkha Singh. Farhan played this role in the biographical drama Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. However, did you know that he was not the first choice to play the role of Milkha Singh in the hit film? Read here to know who was going to play the role of Milkha Singh originally.

Read Also | Shraddha Kapoor's On-screen Chemistry Was Better With Arjun Kapoor Or Farhan Akhtar?

Milkha Singh was going to be played by this actor

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was going to star Akshay Kumar in the role of Milkha Singh. It was reported that Milkha Singh himself wanted Akshay to play the role in the film. However, he admitted that Farhan turned out to be the best choice for the role. While talking to a daily, the legendary Indian sprinter expressed that he felt Akshay was better suited for the role. But after he interacted with Farhan Akhtar, he realised that he would be the best person to play the part. Singh then mentioned that he saw the same determination and grit he had in Farhan.

Read Also | Farhan Akhtar's Highest-grossing Films That Did Wonders At The Box Office

About Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is a 2013 film that was helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. In this film, Farhan was seen along with Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Meesha Shafi, Pavan Malhotra and others. For this movie, Farhan had undergone a massive transformation to look like an athlete. The story of how Milkha Singh became a legend was loved by fans and was appreciated by critics as well. Take a look at the trailer of the film here.

Read Also | Ennio Morricone's Death: Farhan Akhtar Pays Tribute To Iconic Music Composer

On work front

Farhan has last seen in the film The Sky Is Pink alongside Priyanka Chopra. Now he will be seen in the film Toofan. In this movie, he will be essaying the role of a boxer. The film was scheduled to release on October 2, 2020, but it seems like the date will be pushed forward due to the ongoing pandemic. Take a look at Farhan's look from Toofan here.

Read Also | Shraddha Kapoor Looks Better With Aditya Roy Kapur Or Farhan Akhtar On-screen?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.