Tara Sutaria Announces Baby Bailey's Arrival, Rumoured Beau Aadar Jain Gives Precious Gift

Tara Sutaria of Marjaavaan fame has welcomed a new member in her family -- Bailey and has shared the most adorable pictures of the five-month-old Beagle through her Instagram handle. The little pet is apparently named by Tara's rumored boyfriend Aadar Jain as she acknowledged it in response to his comments for the post. She captioned the pictures of the latest addition to her family, "Welcome home, Baby Bailey!!! ðŸ¶ðŸ¤ðŸ•âœ¨" and shared her excitement by tagging Aadar Jain and her sister Pia Sutaria ðŸ–¤ðŸ–¤ðŸ–¤ðŸ–¤

Have a look:

Among those who congratulated her and showered love on the dog was Aadar who gave her pet a name. He named her Bailey. Reacting to it, Tara replied: “@aadarjain Whoever named her knows what he’s doing.” Aadar had written: “Welcome home Bailey!” Tara’s sister, sharing the same set of pictures, had written on Instagram: “Welcome home I love you way too much already!”

Earlier this week, Tara Sutaria had also shared pictures of the shiny new customized dog collar that Aadar Jain had gifted her for Bailey. Aadar had commented on it saying that he hopes 'she likes the name too'. The actor seems to be obsessing over Bailey and has been sharing adorable pictures of her through her stories.

Bollywood stars have been indulging in their pets while under lockdown. Neetu Kapoor welcomed a new member to her family recently and she shared the news with her fans on Instagram. She posted a picture of herself with a little pup, resting on her shoulder. The veteran actor has named the puppy Doodle. In the post, she thanked her daughter Riddhima Kapoor for the adorable gift. She captioned the gram as, "Can’t thank Riddhima enough for this cute button Doodle."

Even Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been doting pet parents amid the lockdown the latter has often shared pictures with Lionel and Nido-- Ranbir's pets. Sharing pictures with one of Ranbir’s dogs, Alia had written some time back, “They make everything better.”. In another one of her posts, Alia Bhatt took a picture of her Persian fluffy cat, Edward, loyally sitting up straight, posing with poise. The actor made a funny reference about how parents ask their children to pose nicely when they are clicking pictures. She wrote in the caption: "beta pose karoooo".

