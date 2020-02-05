Aadar Jain Grooves To The Tunes Of 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' On Brother Armaan Jain's Sangeet

Armaan Jain, cousin of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor got hitched to fashion designer Anissa Malhotra in a star-studded ceremony on Monday. All the eyeballs were on the bride and the groom, but some of the attention was also redirected to the groom’s brother Aadar Jain.

Recently, the duo Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra hosted a big fat Punjabi wedding with several ceremonies like Mehendi and Sangeet. The sangeet ceremony was hosted by the family on February 2, 2020. It was a grand affair and many celebrities attended the event. There were many performances that took place on the sangeet night. Aadar Jain, brother of Armaan Jain also gave a special performance for his brother and sister-in-law.

Aadar Jain's powerpack performance in the sangeet ceremony

In a video that is going viral on the internet, Aadar Jain is seen grooving to the tunes of Bachna Ae Haseeno. He is seen sharing the stage with several beautiful ladies with whom he shakes a leg on the same song. He also asks the ladies to be aware of his quirky steps, the ladies respond to him with several flying kisses. In his performance, he also makes several dance formations with the ladies.

For the unversed, Aadar Jain is rumoured to be in a relationship with the Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria. According to a viral video, he was also seen dancing with Tara on his brother's sangeet ceremony. Tara Sutaria even sang a song for the bride and the groom.

Image Courtesy: Aadar Jain Instagram

