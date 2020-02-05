Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain's Dance At Armaan Jain's Reception Is All Things Love; Watch

They are only going strong — Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria's dance at Armaan Jain's reception was a blockbuster performance. After charming the audience with her singing performance at their wedding, the rumoured couple shook a leg on 'Gallan Kardi' from Saif Ali Khan's film 'Jawaani Jaaneman'.

Singer Gurmeet Mehendi too got the audience' spirits high by singing popular Punjabi songs. The newly-wed Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra shook a leg on bhangra.

After a lavish wedding ceremony on Monday, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra hosted a grand reception, that saw Bollywood A-listers in attendance on Tuesday. The film fraternity's biggest and brightest stars came together under one roof to join the happy couple in their celebrations. There must have been something in the air last night because it also seemed to have brought out the best in our B-town star-couples.

About Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain

While the two have not confirmed their relationship, their social media PDA and public outings say otherwise. Dressed in a dazzling lehenga, the Student of the Year 2 star was seen showcasing her vocal talent with the Qaidi Band star by her side at Armaan Jain's wedding.

