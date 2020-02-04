Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra Wedding: Tara Sutaria Sings Alongside Rumoured Boyfriend Aadar

‘Big fat Punjabi wedding’ is a term often used and it wouldn’t be wrong to fit the latest Kapoor wedding in the category. Actor Armaan Jain, cousin of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, got hitched to fashion designer Anissa Malhotra in a star-studded ceremony on Monday. The eyeballs were naturally on the bride and the groom at the do, but some of it were also redirected to the groom’s brother Aadar Jain and his rumoured girlfriend Tara Sutaria.

Reports of Tara and Aadar being a couple has been dominating headlines for the past few days, with their frequent appearances. The former has also been spotted at the celebrations of the latter’s family in recent days. So it was natural that the duo would be spotted together at the Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra wedding.

Watch the video here:

However, not just a joint appearance, Tara made it special for the bride and groom by even singing a song during the celebrations. A video from the moment is now going viral on social media. Dressed in a dazzling lehenga, the Student of the Year 2 star is seen showcasing her vocal talent with the Qaidi Band star by her side.

The bridal couple absolutely loved the special gesture and even slow-danced as soon as they heard it. For the unversed, Tara is a professional singer, having trained and performed at shows before.

Meanwhile, Armaan-Anissa's wedding was the talk of the town on Tuesday. Apart from the Kapoors dancing at the baraat, several other stars like Amitabh Bachchan were spotted at the celebrations. Many other moments like the ‘varmala’ ceremony and the groom’s first speech also went viral.

