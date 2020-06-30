Aahana Kumra Comments On Not Being Invited To Disney+Hotstar Live Event

Aahana Kumra recently talked about not being invited to a live event that was held by Disney+Hotstar for films that are being virtually showcased by the platform. The actor expressed her disappointment over the whole incident and talked about equal representation in an interview with a media portal. Read ahead to know the exact details of the event and her views.

Also Read | Betaal' star Aahana Kumra reveals she spent her childhood at police stations; here's why

Taran Adarsh, film critic and analyst, recently announced a Disney+Hotstar live event which featured actors like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Bachchan who are all part of some project that will be showcased on the OTT platform. Even Uday Shankar, President of The Walt Disney Co and Chairman of Star & Disney India, was present but despite the OTT platform releasing 7 movies, only the cast of 5 movies were invited to talk. The cast of Khuda Hafiz and Lootcase were not invited despite being on the lineup.

Vidyut Jammwal on nepotism

Also Read | Aahana Kumra meets parents after two months amid coronavirus lockdown

Vidyut Jammwal, who is associated with the film Khuda Hafiz, tweeted against this and exposed nepotism. He wrote - A BIG announcement for sure!! 7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES

A BIG announcement for sure!!

7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES https://t.co/rWfHBy2d77 — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) June 29, 2020

A media organisation reached out to Aahana Kumra who is Vidyut's co-star in the film. She said that she got to know about the event through her co-star's tweet. She further revealed that she didn't bother asking as she knew she won't get any answers. She talked about how OTT platforms always felt warm and welcoming to outsiders and that she was confused about this whole incident.

Also Read | No invitation or...': Vidyut Jammwal slams OTT platform for snubbing his movie

She then talked about the privilege that was given to bigger stars. Aahana Kumra said that Vidyut was an outsider as well who made it in the industry on merit and everyone must support each other. She further added in the interview that self-made people also should be on the panel because they too deserve it. She concluded by saying that they all should have been part of that conference.

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the topic os nepotism has gained a lot of momentum. Many stars have spoken out on the kind of behaviour and opportunities people with non-filmy backgrounds get in Bollywood. Aahana Kumra has been the latest addition.

Also Read | 'No tweet for Sushant?', a fan asks Vidyut Jammwal; actor replies

Promo Pic Credit: Disney + Hotstar VIP's and Aahana Kumra's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.