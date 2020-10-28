Aahana Kumra Talks About Resuming Work, Says "can't Sit At Home And Make Videos"

Aahana Kumra is one of the very popular faces in the Indian entertainment industry. The actor is known for her character-driven roles in independent cinema and for her supporting work in mainstream Bollywood movies. Recently, Aahana Kumra opened up about resuming work after the pandemic and said that she can’t “sit at home and make viral videos”. Read further ahead to know about the actor’s take on the world of entertainment resuming after the global pandemic.

Also Read | Aahana Kumra's Look As An Arab Officer In 'Khuda Haafiz' Revealed; Check It Out

Aahana Kumra on resuming work after pandemic

Aahana Kumra has recently won the Best Actor in a Leading Role award at the nationals of the Asian Academy Creative Awards for her web-series Marzi. Just like everyone else, the actor is also heading back to the sets to complete the incomplete work and to work on new projects. According to reports from Daily2DailyNews, when Aahana Kumra was asked if she is fearful of stepping out, she said that the world has to live with this now.

Also Read | Aahana Kumra Talks About The Importance Of OTT Platforms Amid Nepotism Debate

Aahana Kumra said that most of people are fearlessly going to work. They all are going to work because who’s going to stop work if the nature of their work is such to be on set. The award-winning actor revealed that she can’t sit at home and make viral videos. She said that she is not a viral video actor and she cannot do that. That is not her capability and not her capacity, and she doesn’t even want to do that. Aahana Kumra wants to act in movies and play great characters, and for that, she has to be on the sets, the actor asserted.

Also Read | Surbhi Jyoti, Aahana S Kumra, Ashlesha Savant: Who Styled B&W Lining Sari Better?

Talking about the reopening of theatres and if the actor will be visiting one any time soon, Aahana Kumra said that she may not go to theatres right now because of the precautions and her safety and that of her family. The actor doesn’t know if people will watch anything that releases because she doesn’t think anything and everything will also release. Aahana Kumra said that movie makers will also be careful about what they release as there also has to be a return on investment. Aahana Kumra added that when big movies like ’83 or Sooryavanshi will release, people will run to the cinemas.

Also Read | Aahana Kumra Talks About The Importance Of OTT Platforms Amid Nepotism Debate

Aahana Kumra's shows like Yudh and Agent Raghav- Crime Branch made the actor rise to fame and become a household name. Aahana Kumra's movies like Queen of Hearts, The Accidental Prime Minister, Khuda Haafiz, and more, have proved the actor’s versatility in the industry, without a doubt. Aahana Kumra's videos from the quarantine period also set the internet on fire.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.