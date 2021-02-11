'Lots Of Love': Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Get Cute Note From A Fan On Flight

Singer Neha Kakkar has a huge fan following ranging from all age groups. She constantly receives love from her fans through gifts and handwritten letters. One such letter was recently sent by her fans who spotted Neha and Rohanpreet Singh from afar at the airport security before they boarded their flight. As the fans were unable to meet Neha and Rohan, they got all creative and sent them a hand-written letter. Read on to see what the letter says.

Neha Kakkar and Husband Get Fan Note on Flight

Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram stories to share the sweet handwritten wrote that she received from her fans while she was in a flight with her husband Rohanpreet Singh aka Rohu. The note read, "To Neha & Rohanpreet! We saw you'll at security but couldn't say hi...lots of love from us at 25 D, E & F. We hope you have a lovely flight and a great year ahead. PS: Tu Apna Khyaal Rakhya Kar."

Neha Kakkar's Instagram story was a picture of the note along with which she wrote, "Love from some beautiful people sitting behind!" Check out Neha Kakkar's Instagram story right here:

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh

Neha Kakkar and husband Rohanpreet were spotted by the media on Wednesday at the airport. However, the destination of their travel was not disclosed. Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet was seen twinning with his wife in black overalls with matching white sneakers. Neha and Rohan got married in October last year and post their marriage have done a music video together "Khyaal Rakhya Kar." They have also made appearances together on many reality shows including Indian Idol and The Kapil Sharma Show.

The couple often posts cute and adorable images and videos together on their social media handles along with loving captions. The netizens are always delighted to see the pictures of the couple together and share a lot of love on their pictures with comments and emojis. The couples recent valentine video for a watch brand garnered a lot of love and attention from the internet. Many celebrities like Gauahar Khan, Tony Kakkar and Ankush Bhardwaj left heart emojis reacting to the couple's video.

