Prajakta Koli Shares Visual Manifestation For 2021; Yashraj Mukhate Has Something To Say

Ace YouTuber and actor Prajakta Koli aka Mostly Sane took to Instagram to share with her fans her visual manifestation of 2021. Through the video, Prajakta shows what she wants her 2021 to look like. Read to find out more details about the video.

Prajakta Koli's Video

Prajakta Koli's recent video on Instagram is described as her visual manifestation for the year 2021. For the caption of the video, Prajakta wrote, "Here’s a visual manifestation of how I want my 2021 to be. Calm, productive and a 1000 miles away from anything otherwise." followed by a heart emoji. The video starts with a message "setting the mood for 2021." The video shows Prajakta enjoying small moments of life like waking up at a reasonable hour and having her 'chai' in bliss with complete relaxation.

The video also features her parents and shows them enjoying family time together by going on vacations to places where she is at one with nature and playing card games together. Through the video, Prajakta is sharing with her fans that she looks forward to spending 2021 in a calm and relaxed way. Prajakta mentions that the video was shot on her iPhone 12 Pro Max and was edited by her friend Yash Pania. Check out the serene video below:

Netizens React to Prajakta Koli's Video

Prajakta Koli's Instagram video received a lot of love from her fans. Many users commented with heart and fire emojis while many users were wowed by the beautiful video. One such comment was left by the music sensation Yashraj Mukhate.

Yashraj Mukhate who shot to fame with the remix of 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' dropped a comment on Prajakta's video appreciating the background score used in the video. He wrote, "Ohh god what is this music?" followed by a heart-eye emoji. Actress Barkha Singh also left some heart emojis on Prajakta Koli's Instagram video. Take a look at the comments below:

Prajakta and Yashraj had recently collaborated together on a video for her youtube channel 'Mostly Sane' titled 'If YouTube Could Talk.' The video aims to be a funny conversation between Youtube and other paid platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The video has Yashraj Mukhate's latest and viral remix ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy…’ playing in the background. Check out the hilarious video below:

