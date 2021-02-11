Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Debut Novel 'Mapping Love' To Release On May 21

Apart from being an amazing director, filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has donned the hat of an author for the first time with her fiction novel, 'Mapping Love'. The director who has helped some amazing projects like Nil Battey Sannata, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Panga, and more took to Instagram and shared a video that described her latest venture as an author with her new book. She captioned the post and wrote, “'Mapping Love' my debut novel releases on 21st May 2021. Thank-you & Gratitude.”

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari to become an author

The teaser of her first novel was released by Rupa Publications on their social media, they captioned it "We are thrilled to share that we will be publishing award-winning, critically acclaimed director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s debut novel, ‘Mapping Love’, in May 2021. Set in the breathtaking jungles of India, this enthralling story with intertwining tales will tug your heart. An artist, writer, and filmmaker, her films ‘Nil Battey Sannata’, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, ‘Ghar ki Murgi’, Panga’ are entertaining as well as thought-provoking."

The critically acclaimed director spoke about her book in a statement and said,

“As a storyteller every once in a while there are stories I want to say in a medium that brings out the essence in true spirit. 'Mapping Love' is that story of falling in love with the art of writing all over again with stillness. It's taken three years typing it to life and I am filled with happiness as Rupa Publications brings my debut novel to everyone."

The director has put in her years of experience in the novel. The book will be launched on May 21, 2021, for the fans to read. Several stars from the industry hailed the director for the novel and extended their luck. Bhumi Pednekar and Kriti Sanon took to their respective Instagram stories and congratulated the director for the new venture and expressed their eagerness to grab a copy and read the novel.

Meanwhile, Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari have been appointed as the members of the Advisory Council of the NGO Educate Girls. The director duo seeks to actively involve themselves in the education of girls in the remote parts of the country. Educate Girls has been active in the cause of girl child education in rural India since 2007 and has made its presence felt in 18,000 villages of the three states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. They seek to bring drop-out or never enrolled girls into the fold and educate them with the support of 13,000 Balika community volunteers.

