Aahana Kumra's Look As An Arab Officer In 'Khuda Haafiz' Revealed; Check It Out

Actor Vidyut Jammwal will be starring in an upcoming action thriller film titled Khuda Haafiz, which will be releasing on an OTT platform. As the actor has been promoting his upcoming movie on his social media account, he introduced a new character from the film, named Tamena Hamid. The character of Tamena Hamid will be portrayed by actor Aahana Kumra.

Aahana Kumar's character in 'Khuda Haafiz' revealed

Aahana Kumra is popular for her roles in movies like Lipstick Under My Burkha and Shamshera. She will be seen as an Arab officer in Vidyut Jammwal’s upcoming action film Khuda Haafiz. Her character as an Arab officer looks promising going by the look revealed by Vidyut Jammwal. The upcoming film Khuda Haafiz is directed by Faruk Kabir and follows the story of a young man who races against time to rescue his kidnapped wife from flesh traders in a foreign land.

Aahana Kumra’s character as Tamena Hamid helps Vidyut Jammwal’s character in connecting the dots in the intriguing turn of events. The film is set during the financial crisis of 2008 and is inspired by true events. Khuda Haafiz will be releasing on August 14 on Disney+Hotstar.

'Khuda Haafiz' cast

The other actors who are also a part of Khuda Haafiz cast include actors Shivaleeka Oberoi, Annu Kapoor, Shiv Panditt, Vipin Sharma and Nawab Shah. Vidyut Jammwal will be playing the character of Samee Choudhary in the film. Actor Shivaleeka Oberoi will be playing the role of his wife, Nargis Choudhary.

Actor Shiv Panditt will be playing the role of Faiz Abu in the film, an Arab Security Agency Officer who helps Sameer Choudhary in his quest to find his abducted wife. Actor Annu Kapoor will be seen as a cab driver in Khuda Haafiz, Usman Murad. His character is an Afghan Pathan cab driver who is a good samaritan. He plays one of the main characters in the film as when everything goes against Sameer Choudhary, Usman is the only man who stands with him in a foreign country.

