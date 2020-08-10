Aahana Kumra Talks About The Importance Of OTT Platforms Amid Nepotism Debate

Actor Aahana Kumra recently opened up about star kids in Bollywood and addressed the nepotism debate. She also discussed how OTT platforms helped outsiders in the industry by giving them more opportunities and promoting their work. According to Aahana Kumra, OTT platforms is a good way to counter nepotism in Bollywood.

Aahana Kumra on star kids and the importance of OTT platforms

Also Read | 'Alice Through The Looking Glass' Cast And Main Characters Seen In The Film; Details Here

Aahana Kumra has featured in multiple OTT projects including Inside Edge, Rangbaaz, and Betaal. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Aahana Kumra stated that OTT platforms were making stars out of nobody. According to her, outsiders would not get such kind of exposure if they tried to make their career in Bollywood films. The actor added that she knew many talented young actors because of OTT platforms that took pride in promoting new stars.

Also Read | 'Jurassic World' Cast Has Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard And Others In Pivotal Roles

She also slammed the film industry for its nepotism problem. She revealed that in India, people were "star-struck". She added that people did not want to watch good films, they just wanted to watch stars, not great performances. She also stated that in India, people wanted to watch star kids even before they were stars. Kumra also mentioned that in the west, people did not care about the star, but the movie's quality.

Further, Aahana Kumra claimed that OTT platforms were changing the mindset created by the Bollywood film industry. She added that OTT platforms matured potential talents for their good performance, not just because they are stars or star kids. Kumra also compared OTT to Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Amrish Puri, Pankaj Kapur and Govind Nihalani’s parallel cinema in the 80s'.

Also Read | Goldie Hawn's Latest IG Video Is All About How To Make Household Chores Fun; Watch

Aahana Kumra stated that once the parallel cinema was gone, everything became about the stars. Later, in the 2000s, everyone started caring about star kids. She added that she did not blame the big Bollywood families for nepotism, as it was their family business and they had the right to promote their own kids. However, she was disappointed that the film industry failed to give outsiders a fair chance, which is something that is being done by OTT platforms.

Also Read | Tombstone Cast And Main Characters That Are Based On Real-life Old West Legends

[Promo from Aahana Kumra Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.