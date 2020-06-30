Aahana Kumra Speaks Up On Not Being Informed About The Major Disney+Hotstar Announcement

Aahana Kumra recently spoke up on not having her film represented at the Disney+Hotstar press conference which was held on Monday. She said that she has not bothered to even ask why she was not told about the announcement. The reaction came in after Disney+Hotstar decided to have seven Bollywood films released on their platform. However, for the official announcement of the same on social media, only representatives from five out of the seven films were invited.

Aahana Kumra on Disney+Hotstar announcement

Disney+Hotstar recently revealed through a virtual press conference that they will be releasing seven Bollywood films on their platform, including Bhuj, Sadak 2, Ludo, Dil Bechara, Khuda Hafiz, Lootcase and Laxxmi Bomb. However, the press conference only saw the presence of representatives from five films, Varun, Alia, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Abhishek Bachchan, out of the seven. Khuda Hafiz and Lootcase were kept out of the announcement and this ignorance has stirred a storm on social media. Khuda Hafiz actor Aahana Kumra recently spoke to a leading daily about the issue. She said that she only found out about the press conference after her co-star Vidyut Jamwal raised his voice on the ignorance of the OTT platform. She said that she has not bothered asking why she wasn’t informed about the same. She is of the stance that even asking the question will not give her specific answers. Aahana Kumra spoke about the OTT platform that she had worked with and how they have been warm, professional, and democratic in how they present films and actors. She was of the belief that those OTT platforms also take great pride in the equal representation that they are involved in and it is the first time that she has witnessed such behaviour.

The social media debate started after Khuda Hafiz and Lootcase actors Vidyut Jamwal and Kunal Kemmu spoke up about not being invited for the press conference. Vidyut Jamwal clearly stated that the OTT platform conveniently ignored the two films by not inviting them for the press conference. He said that he has a long road ahead of him and the cycle will continue. Kunal Kemmu, on the other hand, spoke about having to earn respect through hard work and dedication. He indicated how disappointed he is with such a step taken by the OTT platform. Have a look at the two tweets put up by the actors here.

A BIG announcement for sure!!

7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES https://t.co/rWfHBy2d77 — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) June 29, 2020

Izzat aur pyaar maanga nahi kamaya jaata hai. Koi na de toh usse hum chhote nahi hote. Bas maidaan khelne ke liye barabar de do chhalaang hum bhi oonchi laga sakte hai 🙏 — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) June 29, 2020

Image Courtesy: Aahana Kumra Instagram

