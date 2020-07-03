Saroj Khan Passes Away: Kritika Kamra, Aahana Kumra, Kunal Kohli & Others Pay Tribute

The untimely demise of Saroj Khan has sent shockwaves in the industry. Stars from the industry namely, Aahana Kumra, Kritika Kamra, Kunal Kohli, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Sanjay Gupta, among others took to their respective social media handles and mourned Saroj Khan's death. Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on July 3 at the age of 71 due to cardiac arrest.

Kritika Kamra

The news of Saroj Khan's death has shaken the stars of the industry. Expressing grief over Saroj Khan's untimely demise, actor Kritika Kamra recalled when she got to work with the legendary choreographer-dancer just once. She also expressed that she remembers being petrified as she froze watching Saroj Khan dance.

RIP #SarojKhan What a legend! Iconic songs.. literally all the hit Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi songs! I’m sure we’ve all tried those steps in front of the tv. I got to work with her just once..for a show years back.. and I remember being petrified! I froze watching her teach. — Kritika Kamra (@Kritika_Kamra) July 3, 2020

Kunal Kohli

Film director, producer and writer, Kunal Kohli paid his last tribute to his 'beloved masterji' and wrote, "Now you’ve left me & gone". Kunal also recalled every song they did together whether, Chui Mui Si Tum, Saanson ko Saanson Mein, Chand Sifarish. Kunal further wrote, "We argued, discussed. I’ll miss her presence. Her Adaa. I would tell the actors Male & Female, do 50% of how she does a shot & you’ll be a star."

#SarojKhan my beloved Masterji. #RIPSarojKhan From Music Videos to films we had a long journey together. Now you’ve left me & gone. I will do & make what we spoke about one day, my promise to you. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) July 3, 2020

She stood up for the rights of people. Never bothered who was a star or not. She said her bit Unadulterated & from the heart. Bought biryani on every song and fed the whole crew so lovingly. We gossiped. We worked. Thank you for the memories #masterji #SarojKhan love you always. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) July 3, 2020

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri got emotional as he paid his last tribute to Saroj Khan. He also called Saroj Khan, "A master of her art." Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri recalled the opportunity to work with the choreographer for the song Billo Rani from the movie Gold. Here's Vivek's tweet.

OMG. Woke up to this terrible news of Saroj Khan passing away. A master of her art. Always received her unconditional love. Had the opportunity to work with her in Billo Rani song from Goal. May God give her soul peace. RIP. pic.twitter.com/RD4QSC2TT6 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 3, 2020

Sanjay Gupta

Film-maker, Sanjay Gupta paid a heartfelt tribute to Saroj Khan and wrote that the first song he conceived, Tamma Tamma Loge to the first song of his debut film Aatish was choreographed by Saroj Khan. Sanjay Gupta also expressed that he learned so much from her. Check out the tweet.

The first song I conceived TAMMA TAMMA LOGE to DIL DIL DIL the first song of my debut film AATISH we’re choreographed by the legendary Saroj Khan.

Learnt so much from her.

RIP Saroj Ji and keep smiling like you always did. — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) July 3, 2020

Aahana Kumra

Aahana Kumra shared an endearing photograph of Saroj Khan. Along with the picture, she penned down an emotional note. Aahana wrote, "You leave behind a legacy Saroj ji....may you #RestInPeace."

Saroj Khan's death

Saroj Khan was not keeping well for some time. On June 24, she was hospitalised after she complained of breathing issues. A source close to her family revealed to a news agency that Khan was rushed to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai and a mandatory COVID-19 test was also done, which turned out to be negative. "She passed away due to cardiac arrest at around 2.30 am at the hospital," Khan's nephew Manish Jagwani told PTI.

