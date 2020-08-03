Vidyut Jammwal Starrer 'Khuda Hafiz' Title Song Is Out Now: Watch

The makers of Khuda Hafiz released the trailer of the film a few days ago. In just a few days, they have now come out with the title song of the film. The soulful track hit the internet earlier today and has already been gaining love from fans. Check it out:

ALSO READ: Vidyut Jammwal Reacts To Fake Tweet In His Name, Says 'Tell Me How You Made It Look Real'

Khuda Hafiz title song out now

The makers of Khuda Hafiz have released the title track, which is a soulful number from the soundtrack. Sayeed Quadri has penned the lyrics and the song is sung by Vishal Dadlani. The song features various snippets of the lead cast including Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi. The title Khuda Haafiz signifies ‘May God protect you’. The track evokes the sentiments of hope and the power of love. Check it out:

In an interview with an entertainment portal, producer Abhishek Pathak from Panorama Studios International revealed that this track conveys a hope that love will find a way to overcome any situation. He said Sayeed Quadri’s lyrics and Mithoon’s pleasant music depict this sentiment very well. In the wake of the same, singer Vishal Dadlani further added that having just a few conversations with Mithoon before singing the song, he knew his heart is' real'. When he sang for him, he realised that every song he does carries that same level of 'honesty and depth'.

ALSO READ: Vidyut Jammwal Gives A Glimpse Into His 'Country Boy' Life Amid Lockdown; Watch Here

On the work front

Vidyut Jammwal will be next seen in the crime drama film titled Yaara, which is being helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. The film has an ensemble cast which includes actors like Shruti Haasan, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma, and Kenny Basumatary in prominent roles. Reportedly, the movie is all about the rise and fall of four friends who are carrying out quiet operations across the India-Nepal border. The film was initially set to release in theatres but is now scheduled to release on Zee5 on July 30, 2020.

ALSO READ: Vidyut Jammwal Opens Up About His Competition In Bollywood & Upcoming Film 'Yaara'

ALSO READ: Vidyut Jammwal On Achieving Fitness, Says One Has To Be "a Master Of The marma"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.