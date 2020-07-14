Aaliya Accuses Nawazuddin Siddiqui Of Infidelity During The Time Of Their Marriage; Read

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya has been making serious explosive revelations about the actor after filing for divorce. In her previous media interactions, she had mentioned that he was an absentee father and behaved disrespectfully with her. Aaliya, in her recent interview with an entertainment portal, made more shocking revelations about the actor. Aaliya said that Nawazuddin Siddiqui was already in a relationship with someone else when they were about to get married. Here is what she had to say about it.

Aaliya accuses Nawazuddin Siddiqui of infidelity

In her recent interview to an entertainment portal, Aaliya opened up about Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s alleged infidelity. She also mentioned that most of the information came from the actor’s brother, Shamas. Talking about the time of their marriage, Aaliya said that she remembers it very clear that even when they were dating and were about to get married, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was already in a relationship with someone else. Nawazuddin and Aaliya also used to fight a lot before and even after their marriage.

Aaliya went on to share details about her pregnancy days. Aaliya said when she was pregnant she had to drive all by herself for checkups. Her doctor used to tell her that she was the first lady who has come alone for her delivery. She further mentioned that when her labour pain started, Nawaz and his parents were there but when she was in pain her husband was not with her. Instead, he was talking to his girlfriend on calls.

She got to know about all this because there used to be an itemised statement of phone bills. Aaliya added that it was Shamas who gave the phone bills to her. Talking about her problems with Nawazudddin Siddiqui, Aaliya said that the problems existed since the beginning and she thought that it would stop. But even after 15-16 years, mental torture has not stopped.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's divorce

Aaliya filed for divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui in earlier May this year. According to a media report, Aaliya also accused Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother of abusing her mentally and physically. Nawazuddin Siddiqui responded to her divorce notice by sending a legal notice. The couple have two kids.

