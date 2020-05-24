Nawazuddin Siddiqui Insulted Me In Front Of Manoj Bajpayee, Alleges Aaliya Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui’s marital issues have spilled over to the spotlight after the latter sought divorce from the actor. Apart from the legal notice seeking notice and custody of their children, some of the statements made by Aaliya too have been making headlines. Right from alleging ill-treatment by the Sacred Games star to domestic abuse from his family, Aaliya has not hesitated in opening up.

In a recent revelation, Aaliya alleged that Nawazuddin Siddiqui had once humiliated her in front of Manoj Bajpayee. In an interview with a media publication, Aaliya stated that celebrities used to visit their house often.

She recalled how Nawazuddin had spoken to her rudely when his Gangs of Wasseypur co-star Manoj Bajpayee had come to their house once. When she tried to strike up a conversation, Nawazuddin told her that she did not know to talk to people, so she should avoid doing it in front of others, Aaliya claimed.

She also claimed that her husband would tell her that she was ‘nothing’ and knew nothing, not even how to stand, talk or dress. Aaliya said that his comments affected her confidence so much that she would not be able to talk to people. Recalling how she had to undergo treatment for panic attacks, she was now keen to ‘remove the bad chapter’ from her life.

In the interview, Aaliya also claimed that they have been living separately for four years, and that the actor hardly comes to visit their kids. She would always make excuses to the kids that he is busy shooting abroad.

Aaliya through her lawyer sent a notice, seeking divorce of their 10-year marriage and the sole custody of their two kids, via an email and WhatsApp on May 7. She claimed that he is yet to respond to the notice.

Nawazuddin is currently in quarantine at his hometown Muzzafarnagar, after he went back to UP after his younger sister’s death led to his mother's ill-health. On the professional front, Nawazuddin starred in the web film Ghoomketu a few days ago. He plays the role of an aspiring writer.

