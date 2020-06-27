Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Reacts After The Actor Sends Her Legal Notice; Read Here

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been in the news for quite some time now. Recently, his wife sent him a divorce notice, after which he responded by sending a legal notice. She has now reacted to his response on Twitter. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife reacts to his statement

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife have been in the headlines for quite some time now. After the actor sent her a legal notice, she took to her official social media handle and said that it is ''good that he has finally spoken''. She asked him to wait for her reply and stated that she will ''not hold back''.

In her post, she wrote, "Good that you have finally spoken @Nawazuddin_S. Do await my reply. I will have no reasons to now hold back any actions as sought to be initiated against you personally, by me." She had posted this on June 26, 2020. Here is the official post by Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in several interviews, has stated that he did not respond to the legal notices that she has been sending him. She also claimed that he has also stopped sending her the monthly allowance. On this, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s lawyer has said that the EMI is still being paid by the actor to his estranged wife. He even said that other expenses are also being covered. He further added that divorce notice has been replied to but she has stated the contrary.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in the film Ghoomketu. It was released on ZEE5 on May 22, 2020. The film features Siddiqui along with Ragini Khanna, Anurag Kashyap, Ila Arun, Raghuvir Yadav, and Brijendra Kala in prominent roles. It went on to garner praise from many critics. The film is directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra and was completed back in 2017, reportedly, but took a while to release. It features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the role of an aspiring writer.

