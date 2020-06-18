Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Estranged Wife Aaliya Says Claims Made By Actor's Brother Are False

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui have sought a divorce. The couple had been married for more than 10 years and also has two kids. It was reported that Nawazuddin's brother Shamas Siddiqui, who is directing Nawazuddin's upcoming film Bole Chudiyan, has filed a complaint against his brother's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui.

Aaliya, who has now changed her name to Anjana Anand Kishor Pandey, was accused of fraud and criminal breach of trust before the DCP of Mumbai's ZONE 9. It was also reported that she has been accused of a criminal defamation case at the Magistrates Court. Aaliyah has now come forward and called the case false and fabricated.

Aaliyah Siddiqui makes claims of fabricated cases

Shamas Siddiqui, in his case, has claimed that he had given Aaliya Rs 2.16 crores for her film Holy Cow. After this Aaliya took to her Twitter and shared the report of Shamas filing a case against her. In the tweet, she asked Shamas to learn about law first. She then also clarified that the complaint was not filed with DCP Zone X1 but was done at a local police station. She then expressed how he has contacts and knows people but it will not scare her.

@ShamasSiddiqui please learn law (false & fabricated) "money recovery cases" or other complaints are not filed with DCP Zone IX of police but with local police



I know that you have contacts & that you know people BUT it does not scare me @timesofindiahttps://t.co/OvxOqE7ybK — Anjana Anand kishor pandey (@ASiddiqui2020) June 17, 2020

Aaliya also shared pics of documents where Shamas Siddiqui has apologised for retrieving Aaliya’s call details through an advocate in 2017. In this tweet, she tagged Mumbai police and said she wants to record her statement in a CDR matter. But it has not been done for more than two years now and she has been waiting to get her statement being recorded. She also talked about how her statement should be recorded and her the people who are guilty of stalking should be arrested.

@MumbaiPolice I want to record my statement in CDR matter. Why is my statement not recorded. It has been more than 2 years now & I have been waiting. Please record my statement & arrest the "right persons" who have been guilty for stalking @ShamasSiddiqui @Nawazuddin_S pic.twitter.com/4W8C9InTAT — Anjana Anand kishor pandey (@ASiddiqui2020) June 17, 2020

In another tweet, she shared a video of her calls with Shamas Siddiqui. In the tweet, she told Shamas not to threaten her with false and fabricated money recovery cases. She then added that truth is on her side and insisted to be ready to face punishment for the crimes. She also added how bribing using influence will not save him this time.

@ShamasSiddiqui Do not dare threaten me with false & fabricated money recovery cases. When I have truth on my side I need not worry



Instead be a ready to be punished for your serious crimes



Bribing using influence will not save u this time @Nawazuddin_S @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/CtJayFcra5 — Anjana Anand kishor pandey (@ASiddiqui2020) June 17, 2020

Aaliya Siddiqui also shared a tweet where she expressed how she has submitted all evidence including an admission of the accused. She then requested the police to take action under Section 166A of the Criminal Amendment Act 2013 and film and FIR against Shamas. She also questioned why there has been a delay in the CDR matter.

In her final tweet, she also talked about how she does not have contacts and influence to bribe anyone but how she has the truth on her side and she will win the case backed by evidence. She also added that she has published an 18-page detailed criminal complaint with evidence.

I do not have #money, #fame, #contacts or #Influence



I cannot #bribe anyone. I will stand by #Truth backed by #evidence & #law



I seek #justice & nothing else. #GUILTY ought to be punished.



I have filed a 18 page detailed criminal complaint with evidence. — Anjana Anand kishor pandey (@ASiddiqui2020) June 17, 2020





