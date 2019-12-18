Aamir Khan, Ekta Kapoor Feature In Variety's 500 Most Important People

Bollywood stars like Aamir Khan, Ekta Kapoor and the Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani are among the 10 Indians who have featured in Variety Magazine's list of 500 Most Important People in Global Media List. Others who made it to the list are Aditya Chopra, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwala, Uday Shankar and Kishore Lulla. A few Hollywood stars who also featured in the list are Tom Hanks, Brie Larson, Scarlett Johansson, Joe Russo, Regina King among many others.

Variety Magazine spoke about Aamir Khan and called him a perfectionist. Variety Magazine described Aamir Khan in their write-up as a hugely popular Bollywood actor-producer-director. They also mentioned that Aamir Khan starred Thugs of Hindostan was a disappointment but only by his own exalted standards. The budget of the film was $32 million. However, the film grossed around $54 million, including $9 million in China. By contrast, his 2016 Dangal was India's all-time highest grosser, earning $310 million, $190 million of it from China. Khan is currently remaking the iconic Forrest Gump titled Lal Singh Chaddha for 2020. The admitted perfectionist burst out in 2001 when his Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India was up for the foreign-language Oscar. Since then, his name has been attached to some of India's biggest hits, including PK, 3 Idiots and Dhoom 3.

As per reports, the Variety list has seen an 8% hike in women’s representation in the 2019 list. Representation of many key minority groups in the list has also improved. According to the magazine’s selection process Variety, 500 is not a science. The Judgements are made according to subjective decision making processes that balance what people have accomplished over the past 12 months with the achievements made prior to that period. Since Variety 500 is an annual list, recent career performance is given high priority than previous work.

