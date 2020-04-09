Bhumi Pednekar Wants To Share The Screen Space With THIS Ruling Khan Of Bollywood

Bhumi Pednekar recently received praise for portraying a bold character in her movie Bala. Bhumi Pednekar shared that she focuses on the script instead of her role for a movie and learnt that while working as a part of the casting team for Yash Raj Films before she moved to pursue a career in acting. Bhumi Pednekar has had her own share of struggles when she became an actor in Bollywood and revealed about her deepest fears and dreams she wishes to fulfill.

Bhumi Pednekar reveals her deepest fears and dreams in Bollywood

Speaking about her dreams, Bhumi Pednekar said that she has been dying to work with actor Salman Khan. Adding, she said that she would love to work with her idol, Priyanka Chopra too. Bhumi Pednekar shares her birthday with Priyanka Chopra and which is why the latter has such a huge impact on her. Bhumi Pednekar added that Priyanka Chopra is enterprising and has a charismatic persona along with some brilliant acting skills.

From the younger generation, Bhumi Pednekar would love to work with actors like Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor while from the senior lot, Irrfan Khan is on her wish list. She added that these days actors have been selecting roles according to the content and that is why things are changing. As an actor, she said that she wants to do all kinds of movies.

When asked about her deepest fears, she revealed that she has anxiety issues when it comes to getting her performance right instead of delivering a hit. Bhumi Pednekar added that she isn’t a method actor and does not know if she is genuinely a good actor. She shared about her deepest fears and said the best way to deal with apprehension is to view it as a motivation, in order to excel.

