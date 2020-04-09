‘Coolie No. 1’ Release Postponed? Producer Says They’re In ‘wait And Watch Game’

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1 has a substantial amount of hype around it. The film will mark the third collaboration between Varun Dhawan and father David Dhawan on the director's chair. Though the hype of the film is high and fans are waiting to witness Varun Dhawan in a new avatar, it was being speculated earlier that the film will be getting pushed ahead due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Now, producer Jackky Bhagnani has shed a light on Coolie No. 1's release.

Jackky Bhagnani on Coolie No. 1's release schedule

While talking to an entertainment portal in a live session, Jackky Bhagnani was asked about the release date of Coolie No. 1. The actor-producer responded by stating that the team of the film is waiting for the coronavirus lockdown to lift from April 15, 2020. The makers have not yet taken a call on the film's release given the situation across the globe. Jackky concluded by stating that the creative team of the Varun Dhawan starter film is currently in the "wait and watch game".

About Coolie No. 1

Coolie No. 1 is an official remake of the 1995 superhot film by the same name starring Govinda in the lead role. This time around, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan will be the leading pair in the film. As per reports, the makers of the film have made changes to the screenplay to suit the modern cinema-going audience members. Two known songs like Main Toh Raste Se and Husn Hai Suhana have been recreated for the film. If postponed, Coolie No. 1 will join the league of other films like Sooryavanshi and '83 delayed due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

