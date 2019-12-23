As 'Dangal' Completes 3 Years, Here Are 3 Best Scenes Of Aamir Khan And Fatima Sana Shaikh

Dangal, a 2016 sports film by Nitesh Tiwari, is based on the Phogat family, and the two daughters of Mahavir Singh, who went on to become India’s first world-class wrestles. The movie was a box office hit and it garnered several accolades. It included two Jackie Chan Action Movie Awards, an award at the 7th AACTA Awards, a National Film Award, and others. Read more to know about the best scenes from Dangal.

For Indian wrestling champion, Geeta Phogat, Mahavir Singh Phogat was her everything father and coach who helped achieve the lady fulfil her dreams. Dangal, the sports biopic based on the father-daughter relationship is portrayed well by Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh respectively. One of the scenes from this critically acclaimed and box office blockbuster movie Dangal is fight scene which took place between Geeta and Mahavir in real life. Aamir and Fatima have nailed this fight sequence.

The fight scene between Mahavir and Geeta in Dangal:

The real wrestling fight that took place between Geeta and Mahavir Singh is well enacted by Aamir and Fatima in the movie is considered to be the highlight of the movie. The film's scene depicts the tough phase when the father-daughter relationship was under pressure. Geeta who was learning under the wings of a new coach at the national academy is shown having the difference of opinion with her father’s traditional style of wrestling. This heated scene showcases a stronger Geeta knock out her father on the wrestling pitch after challenged by him.

When Mahavir’s daughters play Dangal for the first time:

There is a small Dangal competition in the town, and Mahavir registers the names of his daughters for the event. The villagers demean Mahavir for his act, as it was a very unique thing for the villagers to see little girls wrestling in the akhada. Nonetheless, the girls enter the ring and give the boys a tough fight, showing their potential to be big wrestlers, and make their father proud.

When Geeta and Babita's friend is getting married:

In this iconic scene when Geeta and Babita attend their friend's wedding and express how lucky she is that at least she does not have to face and have strict rules like Geeta and Babita. At that point in time, their friend mentions them that at least their father is considering them as their child and fighting the world and listening to all the taunts of the people. They are lucky you have a father that does not differentiate between a girl and a boy.

