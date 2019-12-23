Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' Completes 3 Years: Best Songs To Add To Your Workout Playlist

Dangal, a 2016 sports film by Nitesh Tiwari, is loosely based on the Phogat family, and the two daughters of Mahavir Singh, who went on to become India’s first world-class wrestles. The movie was a box office hit and garnered several accolades. It included two Jackie Chan Action Movie Awards, an award at the 7th AACTA Awards, a National Film Award, and others. Fatima and Saniya could not ask for a better debut than this hit film and working alongside the perfectionist Aamir Khan. The film has some iconic dialogues and scenes from the movie that have been an inspiration for fans. Not only the dialogues, but even the songs of the film have struck a chord with the audience. As the film completes three years today, here are some of the most memorable songs from the movie, Dangal.

Dangal

The song Dangal is a title track of the film. The song was composed by Pritam and crooned Daler Mehndi. The title song received much positive response and love from the audience. The song was written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song was released by Zee Music.

Haanikaarak Bapu

The song Haanikaarak Bapu from Dangal showcases how strict Aamir's character is with his daughters. The song was composed by Pritam and sung by Sartaz Khan Barna and Sarwar Khan. The song was loved by fans. The song was released by Zee Music. The song starred by Aamir Khan, Fatima, Saniya. This song has also received more than 100 million views on YouTube.

Naina

The song Naina was composed by Pritam and was sung by Arijit Singh. The song was from the film Dangal. The song was received well by audiences and was loved by all. The song had received around 10 million views on YouTube.

