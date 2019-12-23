Aamir Khan Starrer 'Dangal' Turns 3; Most Empowering Dialogues From The Movie

Aamir Khan's Dangal is one of the most successful films to ever come out of the Hindi film industry. The film ended its run globally earning more than ₹2,000 crores globally making it the biggest film of the decade. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial film was critically and commercially successful and also garnered various accolades. Here are some of the best dialogues from the Aamir Khan starrer Dangal.

Best dialogues from Dangal

Agar silver jeeti toh aaj nahi toh kal log tanne bhool javenge ... gold jeeti toh misaal ban javegi ... aur misaalein di jaati hai beta, bhooli nahi jaati Translation - If you win the silver medal then either today or tomorrow people will forget you ... but you'll become an example if you win the gold medal ... and examples are given, you don't forget them

Medalist pedh pe nahi ughte ... unhe banana padta hai ... pyar se, mehnat se, lagan se Translation - Medalist don't grow on trees ... you have to nurture them ... with love, with hard work, with dedication

Apni matti ki hamesha izzat karna ... kyun ki jitni izzat tum matti ki karogi ... utni hi izzat matti se tumhe milegi Translation - Always respect your motherland ... because the amount of respect you give to your motherland ... you'll get that much respect from your motherland

Kehne ko toh ek round sirf do minute ka hota hai ... par socha jaave toh do minute mein 120 second hote hai ... us ek second ka intezar kar jab samne wala galati kare Translation - To say, there are only two minutes in a single round ... but if you come to think of it, there are 120 seconds in two minutes ... wait for that one second when your opponent makes a mistake

Medal laane ke liye support koi na deta ... par medal na mile toh gaali sab dete hai Translation - No one supports you to get a medal ... but when you don't win a medal then everyone curses you

