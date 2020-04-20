Kareena Kapoor Khan And Aamir Khan Starrer 'Talaash': Interesting Trivia About Film

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most prolific actors in Bollywood. She has gone on to star in a number of films such as Jab We Met, Good Newwz, Heroine, Udta Punjab and many more. Kareena Kapoor Khan has starred alongside many Bollywood actors but it is reportedly said that fans love seeing her with Aamir Khan on-screen. The duo has starred in a few films together and will once again share the screen space in the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.

In the year 2012, Kareena Kapoor Khan starred alongside Aamir Khan in Reema Kagti’s Talaash. The film also portrayed Rani Mukerji in a pivotal role. The plot of the crime-mystery drama film revolves around an inspector who recently lost his son and soon gets on a high profile murder case and also finds comfort from a prostitute who goes by the name, Rosie. Here’s taking a look at some interesting trivia about the film, Talaash.

Talaash trivia

During the film, Aamir Khan learned how to swim and it took him around four months to learn swimming.

The concept for the film originated from an unexplained occurrence that was experienced one night by co-writer Zoya Akhtar and a group of her friends as they drove down a lonely road and that haunts them to this day.

Bollywood’s leading actors Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Shah Rukh Khan refused to play the lead role in the film.

Before the title name Talaash, the film was earlier titled as 'Dhuaan' and then 'Act of Murder' and also 'Zakhmi.'

