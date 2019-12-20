Aamir Khan's Best Scenes From '3 Idiots' That You Should Watch This Weekend For Fun

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is tagged Mr. Perfectionist' in the Bollywood industry made his debut as a child with Yaadon Ki Baaraat in 1973. With a career of over thirty years in Bollywood, the star established himself as an influential person in the industry. He is widely loved for his portrayal of Rancho in Rajkumar Hirani's film 3 Idiots. The film revolves around 3 friends from college who form a great bond with each other over Rancho's refreshing outlook towards things. Years later, they set to find Rancho over some bet they made in college but his existence seems rather elusive. Here are some of Aamir Khan's best scenes from the film.

Aamir Khan's Best Scenes from 3 Idiots

What is a Machine?

There is a scene in the film where Rancho's professor asks him what a machine is. He describes it in simple words but it does not seem to fit right with the professor who is expecting a text-book definition. The scene ends on a funny note when the professor asks him to get out of the room.

Yeh Aadmi Nahi Price Tag Hai

Post disappointing meals at his friends' houses, Rancho leads them to an unknown wedding for a fulfilling meal. They discover in the middle of it that they are at their Director's daughter Mona's wedding. Aamir Khan ends up giving some advice to his younger daughter regarding her Fiance explaining to her how he is nothing more than a price tag who just cares about the money.

Piya's Wedding

When Raju and Farhan set out to find Rancho, they suddenly remember that they forget all about Piya. When they reach her, they discover that it is her wedding day. They make a plan to abduct her from the wedding and convince her to leave with them to go meet Rancho.

