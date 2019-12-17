When Aamir Khan Got Into Controversy For Quirkiest Of Issues

Aamir Khan is one of the most influential people in Bollywood. The star is known to voice out his opinions and openly comes out in support of the causes that he believes in. Whatever the star does, makes the news. Sometimes his statements rakes in huge controversy while sometimes the Bollywood's perfectionist hits the headlines for quirky news. Here are a few times the star made news for quirky reasons.

MIA at award functions

Popularly known for films like Raja Hindustani, Mangal Pandey, PK and more, Khan received a lot of nominations and wins throughout his career. But the star is never spotted at any of the award ceremonies. Justifying this in an interview, the star said that if he does not value a particular award, then he won’t attend it either. He also said that other than National Films Awards, he does not see any other award ceremony he should give value to.

Madame Tussauds

Just like his equation is with awards, it seems like he shares a similar equation with statues. He declined an opportunity for a wax imitation of him at the popular Madame Tussauds. Justifying this, the star said that it is not important for him and people will see his films if they want to. He further added that he cannot deal with so many things.

AIB Roast

A little while after the AIB roast, the star voiced his opinion regarding the episode. He called the entire episode of AIB Celebrity Roast an example of verbal violence and also said that it was shameless. His statement said that he completely believes in freedom of speech but said that people have to understand that they all have a certain responsibility. When he heard what was being described to him, he felt that it was a violent event.

