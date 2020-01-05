Aamir Khan Continues To Shoot For His Film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Despite Being In Pain

Rightly touted as the perfectionist in B'town, Aamir Khan is known to give his best in all the films that he has been a part of and his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha is no exception. According to reports from a local daily, Aamir Khan filmed his running sequences while being on painkillers as the continuous shoot schedule had been physically exhausting for the actor. Aamir Khan has reportedly shot a special sequence for Laal Singh Chaddha where he can be spotted running across different parts of the country.

Aamir Khan has reportedly lost about 20 kilos of weight to get into the character of Laal Singh Chadha. The actor has already shot the film in various locations across the country to get the running sequence right. Earlier last month, he was spotted running on the streets of Kerala along with his crew.

Laal Singh Chaddha

The film is being adapted from Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, directed by Robert Zemeckis, which is a 1994 American comedy-drama film based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom. The story depicts several decades in the life of Forrest Gump (Hanks), a slow-witted but kind-hearted man from Alabama who witnesses and unwittingly influences several defining historical events in the 20th century in the United States. Aamir Khan will be essaying the role of a Sikh man with these traits in the upcoming film.

Laal Singh Chaddha is helmed by Advait Chandan and is written by Atul Kulkarni. The movie is jointly produced by Viacom 18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. Aamir Khan will be seen opposite his 3 Idiots co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan in this film which is scheduled for a Christmas 2020 release.

