Faisal Khan Says Brother Aamir Khan Did Not Help Financially Or Creatively In 'Faactory'

Actor Faissal Khan, the brother of superstar Aamir Khan, is all set to make his directorial debut with his upcoming action-thriller film titled Faactory. The actor had previously worked as an assistant director with Mansoor Khan on films such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, and with his late father Tahir Hussain in the film Tum Mere Ho.

Recently, during an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Faissal Khan went on to reveal how Aamir Khan did not help him in his film Faactory. In the interview, Faissal went on to rubbish rumours about his film being associated with Aamir Khan Films. He said that he is not associated with Aamir Khan production as of now. He further added that it has been six years that he left Aamir Khan production and right now he is not associated with Aamir Khan and was busy working on his film Faactory. The actor also revealed that Aamir did not help him financially or creatively in the film at all.

About the film

Helmed by Faissal Khan, the film Faactory is based on a romantic thriller film. Faissal will also be seen essaying the lead role in the film alongside Rajkumar Kanojia and Ribbhu Mehra in pivotal roles. The film has been in the news since 2019. During the interview, Faissal also revealed that the film is almost complete but was put on hold due to the lockdown.

Faissal had earlier revealed in a statement that his mother always kept telling him that he’ll do well as a director and he is sure that she will be pleasantly surprised with his decision. The film is expected to release post lockdown. Fans have also been excited to watch the director don the director’s hat.

About Faissal

Faissal Khan made his Bollywood debut as the lead in the 1994 Madhosh film. The actor had previously appeared in a small role in Aamir Khan's debut film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. He was also seen in Aamir's Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, but he was not credited for his role. The actor is also best known for featuring in Mela alongside Aamir in 2000.

