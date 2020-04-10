Aamir Khan Dislikes An Iconic Movie Starring Amitabh Bachchan And Hrithik; Read To Know

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham remains to be one of the most iconic movies in Bollywood. It is considered to be one of director Karan Johar's most acclaimed works. While the audience showered immense love on the family drama, there is one person who does not like the film.

Aamir Khan did not like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is the person who hated the iconic Karan Johar movie. The Dangal actor has been vocal on the same and has clearly said that he did not like the family entertainer. During one of the episodes of a popular chat show, the host revealed yet another interesting thing about Aamir Khan. He said the PK actor arrived during the screening of the family entertainer.

However, he hated the movie and was clueless about what to do. One of the major reasons for his cluelessness was that half of the film industry, including the superstars, were in the flick and were standing outside during the screening process. The host even added Aamir Khan's reaction after he saw all the A-listers during the screening process.

The host of the talk show continued saying that Aamir Khan tried to dodge all the six movie stars. He tried to escape the place. Aamir Khan agreed by nodding to what the host had to say.

The movie became widely popular among the audience. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham features Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in major roles. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan, featuring alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif. He will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi.

