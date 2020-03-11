Aamir Khan's 'Ghajini 2' Trends On Social Media Amidst Rumours Of A Sequel To The Film

Aamir Khan has proved his mettle time and again with the number of hits that he has delivered at the box office. He was last seen in Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs of Hindostan. Khan will be next seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a remake of the Academy Award-winning film, Forrest Gump.
Aamir Khan has been a part of several memorable films in Bollywood and one of them includes the 2008 hit thriller, Ghajini. Although the makers have not announced a sequel to the film yet, fans have not given up. Recently, the makers of Ghajini shared a fun post with reference to the film.
Since then, fans have been wondering whether a sequel announcement to the same is in the pipeline. Aamir Khan’s birthday is also coming up in a few days and this has taken the excitement to a whole different level. Many fans have started speculating whether an announcement will be made on the actor's birthday. They have also started talking about the same on social media and it's worth a watch.
Something bigger is going to happen.— Sakil Ahmed (@sakilkhan123345) March 10, 2020
All Aamirian Be Ready🔥🔥
Mark The Date 14 March🤘 Ghajini 2 🤘 pic.twitter.com/2NCcBt0vCZ
What will be Aamir's Next?— Mister.Adi (@MisterAdi_) March 10, 2020
What do you think?
Choose only one!✌
🔃RT for Ghajini 2
❤Fav for Vikram Vedha pic.twitter.com/JyIi7T3xsU
Don't Need Remake Movie Vikram Vedha— Sakil Ahmed (@sakilkhan123345) March 10, 2020
We Want #Ghajini2 ♥ pic.twitter.com/mUw862PY8Q
#Ghajini2 This will be epic !! https://t.co/e5WbMZMxVw— Anand ଆନନ୍ଦ Odia Hrithikian Indian #SRH (@TheCrazy_Freak) March 10, 2020
Hope it's Ghajini 2— AKshay's Gladiator (@RebelAkshayFan) March 10, 2020
My most favourite movie of @aamir_khan 💥 https://t.co/G5ErVJgDU9
If ghajini 2 is genuinely happening oh God FDFS even in peak of corona 💞💞💞 @aamir_khan— RanveerKing❣ (@ranveer4life) March 10, 2020
#Ghajini2 #aamirkhan— Garvit Singh Garry (@garry_garvit) March 10, 2020
Something is big will come on @aamir_khan birthday
