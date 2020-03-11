The Debate
Aamir Khan's 'Ghajini 2' Trends On Social Media Amidst Rumours Of A Sequel To The Film

Bollywood News

There have been several rumours that a sequel to Aamir Khan’s 2008 film 'Ghajini' is in the making. Fans have been going crazy on social media over the same

Written By Nissy Sara | Mumbai | Updated On:
Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan has proved his mettle time and again with the number of hits that he has delivered at the box office. He was last seen in Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs of Hindostan. Khan will be next seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a remake of the Academy Award-winning film, Forrest Gump.

ALSO READ | Holi: Aamir Khan Conveys Festive Greetings With Heartwarming Pictures Of Azad, Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan has been a part of several memorable films in Bollywood and one of them includes the 2008 hit thriller, Ghajini. Although the makers have not announced a sequel to the film yet, fans have not given up. Recently, the makers of Ghajini shared a fun post with reference to the film.

Since then, fans have been wondering whether a sequel announcement to the same is in the pipeline. Aamir Khan’s birthday is also coming up in a few days and this has taken the excitement to a whole different level. Many fans have started speculating whether an announcement will be made on the actor's birthday. They have also started talking about the same on social media and it's worth a watch.

Ghajini 2 trends on social media amidst sequel rumours

ALSO READ | Karisma Kapoor Spills The Beans On Kissing Aamir Khan In 'Raja Hindustani'

ALSO READ | Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Poses With Gippy Grewal, Latter Calls Film A 'masterpiece'

ALSO READ | Aamir Khan Starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' To Have Vijay Sethupathi As An Army Officer?

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
