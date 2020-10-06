Aamir Khan instructs 'Laal Singh Chaddha' team to employ Sakha cab drivers for Delhi shoot

Bollywood’s superstar Aamir Khan is in Delhi these days to complete the shooting of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha along with Kareena Kapoor. The actor recently instructed the Laal Singh Chaddha team to employ women-driven Sakha cabs for their entire Delhi schedule. Aamir first introduced Sakha cabs in Satyamev Jayate appreciating their remarkable work of providing employment opportunities to women who have been victims of domestic abuse and harassment.

Aamir Khan to employ women-driven Sakha cabs for Laal Singh Chaddha shoot

Ever since then, Aamir Khan has been providing them patronage and is an ardent supporter of their service. He promised them that whenever he would visit Delhi, he would use their service. For the past 10 years, Aamir has kept his promise. Due to COVID-19 and keeping the safety of everyone in mind, he has instructed the entire team to even make special arrangements for the female drivers including their stay and other necessities, for the entire 45 days as they will be needed throughout.

Sometime back, the actor was spotted filming a scene in the streets of Delhi with his crew, in full costume. A fan-made video shows Aamir talking to his production team before filming a scene. He is seen in a bright orange shirt and high-waisted blue jeans. He sports a clean-shaven look and has styled his hair in a neat way. He is also seen with a Kada on his right arm and some books in his left hand. The fan page of the actor shared the video and wrote, “Just now!! Aamir during filming for Laal Singh Chaddha.”

Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of Hollywood’s superhit movie Forrest Gump. Kareena Kapoor who is pregnant with her second child recently jetted off to the National capital with husband Saif and son Taimur in a private jet. The family was snapped at the private airport while they were heading off to New Delhi together. The film was scheduled to release in December this year but has now be rescheduled to Christmas 2021. The film’s shoot was halted due to the coronavirus lockdown and now since the restrictions were eased down by the government, the team has once again kicked off their final schedule.

