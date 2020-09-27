Aamir Khan Reveals He Did Not Take Showers For A Week For His Role In 'Rangeela'

Director Ram Gopal Varma’s film, Rangeela, featuring Aamir Khan, Urmila Matondkar, and Jackie Shroff in key roles, completed 25 years earlier this month in September 2020. The movie is considered one of the cult classics of India cinema. Since then, Munna (Aamir Khan), Mili (Urmila Matondkar), and Kamaljeet (Jackie Shroff) became household names.

A few days back, during a reunion panel discussion with Radio Nasha, the whole cast along with Ram Gopal Varma and music composer AR Rahman came together to reminisce the fond memories of the movie. Speaking of the film, there was this conversation that happened between Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff about Aamir playing the 'tapori' character. Here is what Aamir had to say about his role.

Aamir Khan on his role in Rangeela

During this conversation, 3 Idiots actor Aamir Khan admitted that he did not have a shower for a few days to 'look like a ''tapori'' man'. He said that he would not have a bath for almost one week. He was supposed to look a 'little gruffly'. Recalling the old days, he said that he used to not have baths for days. He said he doesn’t know if RGV remembers it, but all the clothes that were bought weren’t any designer’s clothes or anything. They used to see it on someone or street and then he used to start collecting all these clothes which resembled 'Tapori clothes'. The only outfit that they stitched was the yellow one, the actor said.

About the film 'Rangeela'

The plot of the movie Rangeela revolved around a girl called Mili, who dreams of becoming an actor. She finds her dreams coming true when a celebrated actor Raj Kamal (Jackie Shroff) falls in love with her and is willing to help her. However, her childhood friend, Munna (Aamir Khan) also develops feelings for her but realises that Mili is way out of his dreams now and decides to leave her. However, the two lovers unite on Mili’s debut movie’s opening night as they confess their feelings for each other.

For the unversed, on September 8, 2020, Aamir Khan starrer Rangeela completed 25 years since its release. The cult classic received seven Filmfare awards that year. The winners included Jackie Shroff for Best Actor in Supporting Role, Ahmed Khan for Best Choreography, Manish Malhotra for Best Costume Designing, Ram Gopal Varma for Best Story, AR Rahman for Best Music, Mehboob for the RD Burman Award and Asha Bhosle received a Special Jury Award the song Tanha Tanha.

