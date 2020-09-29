Aamir Khan praises Paani Foundation for their 'green achievement' for growing 200 saplings

Bollywood’s superstar Aamir Khan recently turned a barren patch of land into a forest with the help of his Paani foundation. Inspired by the great Japanese ecologist Akira Miyawaki, the Paani Foundation in association with Saytrees Environmental trust embarked on their highly ambitious journey in a span of just two years. The project started in September 2018, is finally complete now.

Aamir Khan shared a heartfelt video on Instagram which described the initiative by the foundation and wrote how the team left no stone unturned to convert a barren patch into a dense forest in just two years. The video stated some facts about planting the saplings. It stated that “The saplings were densely spaced to encourage competition and stimulate growth.” The video following showed how the members of the foundation with the help of the villagers from the Satara District in Maharashtra can be seen planting the saplings together. The video, at last, showed the growth of the saplings from plants to thick lush green forests.

The foundation planted 2000 saplings with the support of villagers from Satara district, Maharashtra. A careful mix of tree species was selected to mimic a forest and minutest attention was paid to the detail of the plantation so that they grew at a rapid speed. The final outcome is tremendous and to be proud of - extremely dense forest with healthy trees, habitat for animals, insects, and much more.

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and the entire Paani Foundation team has been engaging in water conservation activities in and around Maharashtra for many years now. The incredible time and efforts of the foundation have enabled humans, plants, and animals to interact harmoniously. Their efforts have sprouted lush, green forests in barren drylands.

Earlier, the Ministry of Jal Shakti hailed and appreciated the remarkable work done by actor Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s Paani Foundation in conserving water on their social media handle. The Ministry appreciated and celebrated the NGO’s efforts towards prosperity. Addressing this recognition and encouraging words, superstar Aamir Khan took to his social media handle and shared a heartfelt note thanking the Ministry for their words of acknowledgment.

(Image credit: Aamir Khan/ Instagram)

