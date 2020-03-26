Aamir Khan Is Reconsidering His Decade Old Dream House At Bandra

Aamir Khan is reconsidering his plans of building a bungalow in Bandra. This has been a long-time dream of the Dangal actor and he is very close to realising it. Read on to know more about the bungalow that Aamir Khan wants to build in Bandra:

Aamir Khan reconsiders his bungalow plans in Bandra

Reports state that in 2011, Aamir Khan wanted to build a bungalow at the Virgo Co-operative Housing Society, which is situated in Pali Hill, Bandra. It has two buildings named Marina and Bella Vista. The Lagaan actor has two flats in Marina and one flat in Bella Vista.

According to reports, Aamir Khan wanted to buy a majority portion of the flats in the complex and construct a bungalow. But his plans did not work out as a family, which owned two apartments at the complex opposed him. Khan then withdrew his offer in the year 2014, but he is now back at Marina.

Reports state that with everyone staying back home, people are now talking to Khan and are trying to get him to revive his offer. Some of the people who live in the building are trying to redevelop it and they feel that with Aamir Khan involved in it, things will go perfectly. Everyone trusts him to do the right thing as his reputation precedes him. So if things go well, then Aamir Khan can finally plan for his dream house and office.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is currently working on Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a remake of one of the most iconic films of Hollywood titled Forrest Gump. It will be directed by Advait Chandan, and will also feature Karena Kapoor in the lead along with Khan. This comedy-drama is set to release on December 25, 2020.

