Shraddha Kapoor's Gudi Padwa Photo Spans Over Generations; Pic Inside

Gudi Padwa is celebrated to mark the beginning of a new year in the Marathi tradition. On this occasion, women wear saris and men wear traditional kurtas and fetas. Gudi Padwa is considered as one of the most auspicious festivals in Maharashtra. Several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to share Gudi Padwa posts on their social media handles to wish their friends and fans. One such celebrity was actor Shraddha Kapoor. Read on to know more about what Shraddha Kapoor had to say on the occasion of Gudi Padwa 2020:

READ | Liam Hemsworth's Best Scenes From 'The Hunger Games' Film Series

Shraddha Kapoor’s unique take on Gudi Padwa shows us three generations

On March 25, 2020, Shraddha Kapoor took to her official social media handle to post a photo that featured three different generations in one photo. In the photo, which is a collage of three different photos, fans can see that Shraddha Kapoor is standing on the very right. Her mother, Shivangi Kapoor, is seen standing in the centre draped in a beautiful sari, as she is wearing a pair of big earrings.

READ | Prateik Babbar Posts Bill Gates' 2015 Talk On Virus Possibilities; Fans Left Unimpressed

Next to her, on the extreme left, is her grandmother, who is also seen wearing a sari. Very few are aware of Shraddha Kapoor’s Marathi connection. She is the daughter of a Marathi actor and the influence of two different cultures. Kapoor captioned the post in Marathi, as she said, “पिढ्यानपिढ्या जपलेला पेहराव...साडी..पिढ्यानपिढ्या उभारलेला सन्मान...गुढी पिढ्यानपिढ्या चालत आलेला वारसा...गुढीपाडव्याच्या आणि मराठी नववर्षाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा.”

Kapoor’s Gudi Padwa Instagram post was a monochromatic one. On the post, her brother Siddhant Kapoor commented by saying, "This photo makes me so happy and emotional, miss you amma." It went on to garner over 15 lakh likes by the fans within a day. Here is the post:

READ | 'Stuck In Switzerland, But Proud Of Indian Govt': Monali Thakur On Coronavirus Outbreak

READ | Kristen Bell Shares A Video To Spread Awareness Of Washing Hands Among Kids

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.