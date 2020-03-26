Tekashi 6ix9ine's Judge Has Second Thoughts Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer, who sentenced the rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine to prison, on Wednesday stated that he would have issued an order of home confinement if he had been aware of the severity coronavirus in December. Several comments were made by Tekashi 6ix9ine’s lawyer and the judge Paul Engelmayer. Read on to know more about the whole story:

Tekashi 6ix9ine's judge suggests rapper serve remaining time at home due to Coronavirus

According to reports, U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer stated that he could not have known that the final four months of Mr Hernandez’s sentence would be served at a time of a worldwide pandemic. Especially, when it is more harmful to people with asthma, like Tekashi 6ix9ine himself, who has a heightened vulnerability.

Engelmayer feels that Tekashi 6ix9ine belongs at home and not in jail. Tekashi 6ix9ine, who was expected to be released by July 31, 2020, was also diagnosed in October with bronchitis and sinusitis. His defence attorney Lance Lazarro stated this in a letter he penned to the judge on Sunday.

For the unversed, Hernandez taste in music covers a wide range of genres. His style includes Hip Hop, scream rap, hardcore hip hop, and punk rap. His songs also include elements of heavy metal, hardcore punk, grime, crunk, trap music, and reggaeton. It has been said that the rapper has been influenced heavily by artists like DMX, Tupac Shakur, The Notorious B.I.G., ZillaKami, and 50 Cent, among others. 6ix9ine’s top-selling and fan-favourite song include BEBE, FEFE, STOOPID, KOODA, KEKE, GUMMO, MALA, TATI, and 69.

