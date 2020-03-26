Sonali Bendre's Throwback Photo Takes Fans Back To The 'simpler Times'

On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, which marks the beginning of a new year, several actors and celebrities took to their social media handles to give their best wishes to the world, amidst the 21 Day Lockdown. Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Sonali Bendre were among the celebs who gave their Gudi Padwa wishes to their fans. On the occasion, Sonali Bendre wished her fans and had a beautiful piece of wisdom to spare.

Sonali Bendre wishes her fans with this piece of wisdom on Gudi Padwa 2020

On March 25, 2020, Sonali Bendre took to her official social media handle to post a throwback photo of herself. In the photo, fans can see that the Sarfarosh actor is wearing a traditional attire. It is a Navvari sari of purple colour, and she has donned this attire with traditional jewellery.

Sonali Bendre captioned this post by saying, “#Throwback to simpler times... Happy Gudi Padwa... it’s ironic that the new year falls at the start of the #21DayLockdown but in some ways, it’s a sign of what we need to do. Introspect, realign and look to the future. From my family to yours... I hope this new year brings us all new beginnings.

Sonali Bendre’s throwback photo went on to garner over one lakh likes by the fans. On the same, Tahira Kashyap commented by saying, “Well Said.” Here is the Instagram post by Bendre:

