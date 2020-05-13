When Farhan Akhtar And Aamir Khan Collaborated For Various Projects Over The Years

Farhan Akhtar is a multi-talented actor, who has also directed many films, produced and sang for many of his films. Farhan Akhtar and Aamir Khan have collaborated for many Bollywood films, either as co-stars or as director/producer and actor. Take a look at the times these two stars came together for various Bollywood projects.

Dil Chahta Hai

Dil Chahta Hai is one of the films that define friendship in many ways. The movie directed by Farhan Akhtar released in 2001 and featured Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles. The film revolved around their friendship and how they fall apart for having different views towards love and their future. The movie won several awards and nominations and was a huge hit when it released. Apart from the storyline, the film is still widely popular for its dialogues and presentation.

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within was a psychological thriller film directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Farhan Akhtar, Riteish Sidhwani and Aamir Khan. The film starred Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shernaz Patel, Vivan Bhatena, Rajkummar Rao, and Sheeba Chaddha in prominent roles. The movie released in 2012 and made an immense profit at the box office. The plot of the crime-mystery drama film revolved around an inspector (Aamir) who recently lost his son and soon gets on a high profile murder case and also finds comfort in a prostitute who goes by the name Rosie (Kareena).

Dil Dhadakne Do

Dil Dhadakne Do was a multi-starer movie starring Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolved around an upper-middle-class Punjabi family and the problems faced by every member of the family. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the romantic comedy-drama was filled with bitter-sweet moments of acceptance, and reunion. Released in 2015, Dil Dhadakne Do garnered mixed reviews. Apart from the entire ensemble cast of the film, Pluto Mehra (voiceover by Aamir Khan), the bullmastiff, also got loads of love from the viewers.

