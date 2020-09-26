Aamir Khan Spotted On The Sets Of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'? Check Out The Video Here

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is busy shooting his highly-anticipated movie Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. Recently, a Turkey fan page of the star shared a video through its official social media handle. It features Aamir Khan engaged in a conversation with someone in the middle of the road, while someone created a short clip of him. Here is everything that you need to know about the viral video of the actor on the video-sharing platform. Read on:

Fans spot Aamir Khan shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha

Recently, a Turkey fan page of Aamir Khan shared an unseen video of the actor through its official Instagram handle on September 26, 2020, Saturday. The creator captured a clip from a hole in the wall. It features the actor having a deep conversation with two other people on the road. Aamir Khan has donned a bright orange t-shirt and has teamed it with a pair of blue pants. For a complete look, he has tucked the tee in his jeans before sporting a leather belt.

In the caption accompanying its post, the Turkish fan page has mentioned that the video is a part of yesterday’s shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha. It read, “ DuÌˆn ki Laal Singh Chaddha film cÌ§ekimlerinden”. The description also has supportive emoticons like the earth, sparkle, and hug alongside the line. Here is Aamir Khan’s video by a fan on the video-sharing platform that you must check out:

Response to Aamir Khan's post by an Instagram fan page

Within a few hours of sharing, Aamir Khan’s video by the fan page became viral. It started making rounds on different social media platforms. The Instagram page garnered more than 1100 views and numerous comments from fans and followers of the actor. Many of them wished him luck for the filming of Laal Singh Chaddha.

While some of them showered their love in the Turkish language, others dropped a series of emoticons showing their support for Bollywood stars with hearts, kisses, hugs, and hugs, to name a few.

