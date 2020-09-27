Ashutosh Rana And Renuka, Aamir Khan-Kiran & Others Who Proved Love Knows No Religion

Indian norms and societal beliefs of marrying a person who belongs to the same religion still persists in the country. There are many bizarre rules and regulations that are said to be associated with the same. However, there are some Bollywood couples who proved that loves know no boundaries and religion. Take a look at some Bollywood couples who proved that everything is fair in love.

Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane

On the Kapil Sharma Show, Ashutosh revealed that Renuka met Ashutosh Rana on the sets of the Hansal Mehta directorial unleased movie, Jayate. While Ashutosh was aware of Renuka's professional sphere, she was not much aware of him or his work. He also revealed that Ashutosh broke the ice between the two when he told Renuka that, 'Hum aapke bade prashansak hain' which was a sort of an answer to the rhetorical question, Hum Apke Hai Kaun which remains one of her most prominent movies. The duo had an intimate wedding and it was a mix of two cultures as the duo belongs to different castes.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover allow any caste and cultural reasons to become a hindrance to their love and marital journey. Their extravagant wedding affair saw a blend of Punjabi as well as Bengali culture. The couple together is happily spending their journey of life. They are often spotted vacationing and enjoying their married life together.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

Actor Aamir Khan fell in love with Kiran Rao, a Brahmin girl from Bangalore. They got married in the year 2005. It was a wedding with a mix of two cultures that is Muslim and Hindu. The duo has one son together. His daughter from his previous marriage, Ira Khan has also followed his footsteps and joined the film industry.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim

For Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim, love and marriage are all about being with the right person. Regardless of the caste and cultural criteria, their union is remarkable and praiseworthy. Dipika hails from a Hindu family whereas Shoaib is from a Muslim background. They are happily enjoying their relationship after tying the knots on February 22nd, 2017. The duo is also spotted celebrating both Hindu and Islamic festivals together.

Aamna Sharif and Amit Kapoor

Actor Aamna Sharif got hitched to distributor-turned-producer Amit on December 27, 2013. Their marriage was an extravagant affair. Aamna's parents too had an inter-faith marriage. Aamna's father is an Indian while her mother is a Persian-Bahraini. Aamna’s husband Amit belongs to a Punjabi family.

