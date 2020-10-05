Aamir Khan Recalls 'one-film Wonder' Tag Post 'Qayamat Se...': 'Weakest Stage Of My Life'

Aamir Khan recently disclosed his personal struggles in the initial days of his career during the late 1980s while addressing a group of university students recently. He revealed that after the release of the iconic 1988 romantic drama film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, his career had taken a turn for the worse. He had reportedly delivered a series of flops after the film and was even tagged as 'one-film wonder' by the media.

He told the students that he felt like being stuck in quicksand and would often cry at home. He said that after the success of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, he had signed about ten films with different directors who were unknown to him at the time. Even though he had read the script before boarding the projects, all the films bombed on the silver screen. Aamir told the students that his career was sinking because of his choices.

He said people he wanted to work with were not interested and he realized that the films he was doing were no good. Aamir Khan shared that he experienced the weakest stage of his life in the first two years after the release of QSQT. He had given up on his career and believed that there was no way he could survive the onslaught of flop films. However, Aamir said that was the time he decided that he was prepared to end his career but will not sign on the dotted line till he will get a “great director, great script, and a great producer”.

Aamir Khan's career has catapulted to great success in the later years as he delivered many blockbuster films like Lagaan, Dil Chahta, Sarfarosh, Andaz Apna Apna, Dil, Hum Hai Rahi Pyaar Ke and many others. He is known as Mr. Perfectionist in Bollywood for executing memorable performances in films that he takes up one at a time now. Aamir will be seen on the silver screen next in the Advait Chandan directorial film Laal Singh Chaddha opposite his 3 Idiots co-star Kareena Kapoor. The film is the official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump and is likely to release in theaters in 2021.

