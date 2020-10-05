Sumeet Raghvan Takes A Dig At Aamir Khan's Video, Asks How Difficult Is It To Say 'Shinde'

Actor Sumeet Raghvan recently called out Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan on Twitter. Sumeet Raghvan is a Television actor most known for playing one of the lead roles in the beloved sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. After Aamir Khan featured in a new ad, Sumeet Raghvan quickly took to Twitter to call out a mistake that Aamir made in the video. Sumeet Raghvan pointed out that Aamir Khan wrongly pronounced the Marathi surname ‘Shinde’, and asked the film industry to pay more attention to what they release on Television.

Sumeet Raghvan reveals a mistake Aamir Khan made in his latest advertisement

Also Read | Aamir Khan’s Pune Touchdown Makes Fans Recall Ghajini's Sanjay Singhania, See Post

Marathi surnames are meant to be ruined in ads,films. @aamir_khan says "शिंडे" in the ad. How difficult is it to say "शिंदे"? And nobody knows the pronunciation?Agency,production house,client,script writer,assistants,post prod crew nobody knows?

Really? सयाजी बघ रे बाबा..😂 — Sumeet Raghvan (@sumrag) October 4, 2020

Above is Sumeet Raghvan's latest post on Twitter in which he points out Aamir Khan's error. The actor started off the tweet by saying that Marathi surnames were meant to be ruined by ads and movies. Sumeet Raghvan then pointed out how Aamir Khan pronounced the Marathi surname 'Shinde' incorrectly during a recent ad. Sumeet Raghvan also called out the film industry and asked them how hard it was to say the name correctly.

Also Read | Did You Know Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan' Was Initially 7 Hours And 30 Minutes Long?

On the work front, Sumeet Raghvan is now working in Zaban Sambhal Ke, which is a Hindi web series sitcom streaming on ALTBalaji. The show follows Mohan Bharti (Sumeet Raghvan), who is a Hindi professor at a language institute. The humour of the show revolves around the miscommunication caused by different languages. The series is still ongoing and is known for its linguistic humour.

Also Read | Unseen Photo Of The Day: Young Aamir Khan Looks Too Adorable In This Family Photo

Meanwhile, superstar Aamir Khan is set to feature in the upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a Hindi remake of Forrest Gump. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor and Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi. Initially, Laal Singh Chaddha was set to release in December of 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie has now been pushed back to 2021. The movie will not release after a whole year in Christmas of 2021.

Aamir Khan's next movie is directed by Advait Chandan and co-produced by Aamir and his wife Kiran Rao. The music for the film will be composed by Pritam. Mona Singh and Yogi Babu will also star in important supporting roles.

Also Read | Faisal Khan Says Brother Aamir Khan Did Not Help Financially Or Creatively In 'Faactory'

[Image source: Sumeet Raghvan Instagram, @aamirkhan_663 Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.