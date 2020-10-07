Aamir Khan Resumes Shooting Of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' At Iconic Hotel Centaur In Delhi

The bustle of tinsel town is back at the landmark Centaur Hotel at Delhi Airport where shooting is underway for megastar Aamir Khan’s movie Laal Singh Chaddha. The upcoming Bollywood film is a remake of a classic Hollywood film Forrest Gump. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with Aamir Khan.

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chadha resumes shooting

An official from the Centaur Hotel told ANI that Aamir Khan and his team are taking care of the interior decoration at the hotel. The team will be taking care of all the interior decoration in the hotel as per their requirements. Aamir Khan will be shooting in the bar, SomBar. He will be seen breaking down at the bar’s front gate, for the film, the official added. He also said that the actor will be shooting many sequences in the hotel with Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who plays the role of his love interest in the film.

Also Read: Aamir Khan Recalls 'one-film Wonder' Tag Post 'Qayamat Se...': 'Weakest Stage Of My Life'

Also Read: Aamir Khan Spotted On The Sets Of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'? Check Out The Video Here

In April, the government had issued notification for the closure of all kinds of operation of the Air India group operated Hotel Centaur. The hotel was a landmark in 1982 era, during the Asiad Games, and currently, it is not in service for public but open to Bollywood shoots. As per the officials of the hotels, the government during the pandemic withdrew its closure order and has given it a further eleven years of extension. Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is the first film that will be shooting for at the hotel after its closure. The officials are now planning to revamp the iconic property for its use in future.

Also Read: Sumeet Raghvan Takes A Dig At Aamir Khan's Video, Asks How Difficult Is It To Say 'Shinde'

Directed by Advait Chandan, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha will be released under the banner of Aamir Khan's production house. The comedy-drama film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, who will be making his debut in Hindi movies, along with Mona Singh. The filming of Laal Singh Chaddha started in Chandigarh and has been shot in 100 different locations all over India. It will be releasing by Christmas next year.

Also Read: Aamir Khan Instructs 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Team To Employ Sakha Cab Drivers For Delhi Shoot

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.