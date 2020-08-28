Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Shares The Most Relatable Quarantine Post; See Pic Here

Ira Khan has been sharing fun updates about her time spent in quarantine. The star kid recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of her OOTD. Along with the picture she also added a hilarious caption stating, “Today, I put on pants”.

Ira Khan says, “I put on pants” as she gets ready to step out

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has led millions of people across the globe to quarantine in their homes. Amidst this quarantine, celebrities are sharing their day-to-day routine and how they are spending their time during this global health crisis. Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan also joined this bandwagon.

Ira Khan recently took to Instagram and shared her OOTD. But more than her outfit, Ira’s caption stole the show. With this post, Ira also shared a relatable quarantine update. She wrote, “I put on pants. It’s been a weird few weeks. Maybe more. It’s all subjective, I guess… How you divide your life and its phases”.

Also read | Ira Khan Reveals What She Prefers Over Her Laptop, IPad And Apple Pencil; See Post

Ira Khan continued, “BUT REGARDLESS. Today, I put on pants. #babysteps #keepatit #bonuspoints #headband #happyfriday”. Ira completed this outfit, with a Batman Logo T-shirt, a plain shrug, and a headband. Take a look at Iran Khan’s Instagram post here.

But this is not Ira Khan’s first quarantine update post. She has been sharing many OOTD pictures of herself amidst this lockdown. She shared another relatable post, a few months ago, when she posted her ‘Work From Home’ avatar.

Also read | Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Celebrates 19 Years Of 'Dil Chahta Hai' In A Unique Way

In the pictures, Ira Khan is dressed in comfy clothes. But even though Khan is not in her work attire she seems surrounded by work. There are many papers across the floor, whiteboards against the wall, and Ira has a laptop placed in front of her. While in some pictures, she seems is concentrating on her task while in some she is posing silly for the camera.

Along with this relatable post, Ira Khan also added an interesting caption, “Working from home: Enthusiastic working. You start to sprawl. You get confused. You get worried. You start to give up. You stretch. You smile. You pose. Peace out”. Take a look at Ira Khan’s relatable ‘Work From Home’ post here.

Also read | Ira Khan Explains Cycle Of Working From Home And It Is Too Relatable; See Photos

Also read | Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Tries To Perfect Shirshasana, Says ‘we'll Try Again’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.