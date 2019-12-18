Bajirao Mastani Completes 4 Years: Here Are Some Ranveer Singh Scenes That Won Hearts

The 2015 film Bajirao Mastani has completed 4 years in Bollywood. The movie starred Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra in pivotal roles, and all three were appreciated for their top-notch performances. Bajirao Mastani film was jointly produced by Bhansali and Eros International's Kishore Lulla. The movie narrated the story of the Maratha Peshwa Bajirao I (1700–1740 AD) and his second wife Mastani. The film was released on 18 December 2015. The movie received a lot of praise from the critics as well as the audience. It had grossed over ₹356 crores at the box office.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor Said THIS When Asked If He Would Disown Any Of His Films

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha's 'Munna Badnaam Hua' Challenge Accepted By Aayush And Kartik

Ranveer Singh showed his acting skills in these scenes

The time when Ranveer as Bajirao had to prove himself and his abilities to become a Peshwa. Ranveer proved his abilities not only in the scene but he also proved his acting skills. The audience and the viewers lauded Ranveer for this scene. Ranveer also perfectly said his dialogue which is still remembered by all his fans. "Cheetah Ki Chal, Baaz Ki Nazar Aur Bajirao Ki Talwar Par Sandeh Nahi Karte."

The scene when Ranveer Singh put life in Peshwa Bajirao's character is a delight to watch. He showed the perfect emotions in this scene. In the scene, his brother is seen as insulting Mastani. When Bajirao could not take the insult and fought back to give a portion of his property to Mastani. The anger in his eyes reached out to the audience and Ranveer was highly appreciated for this scene.

The most amazing scene according to the fans was when Mastani waited for Bajirao and he showed up despite the storm. The scene was loved by the fans because of the acting by Ranveer and Deepika - they had the perfect chemistry required for their characters. The scene showed tenderness between two lovers and all the right emotions between Bajirao and Mastani as they took vows and secretly got married.

Also Read: Rani Mukerji Reveals How She Has Dealt With Offenders In The Past

Also Read: Nushrat Bharucha's Photos In Maldives Are Giving Her Fans Major Vacation Goals

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.