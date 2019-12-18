Bajirao's Mastani Drove Us 'Deewani' With THESE Stellar Outfits And Looks

The 2015 film Bajirao Mastani has completed 4 years, and still has fans remembering its charm and intense storytelling. The characters portrayed by the actors were appreciated by the viewers. The movie starred Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra in pivotal roles. Bajirao Mastani film was jointly produced by Bhansali and Eros International's Kishore Lulla. The movie narrated the story of the Maratha Peshwa Bajirao I (1700–1740 AD) and his second wife Mastani. The film was released on 18 December 2015. The movie received a lot of praise from the critics as well as the audience. It grossed over ₹356 crores at the box office.

On completion of 4 years of the movie, here is a look at all the beautiful outfits and looks of Mastani

1. The Golden Goddess

When Mastani came to meet Bajirao wearing a royal golden Anarkali dress looking like the perfect goddess in gold. Deepika was also seen wearing a Peshwa topi that made her look even more beautiful. The costume was designed by Anju Modi. The Nath and the jhumkas just added to the gracefulness of the outfit.

2. The Pastel Queen

In this video, Deepika is seen wearing a lehenga in the pastel tone of blue. The heavy dupatta and the jewellery is just adding to the beautiful look of the lehenga. The nath consists of pearls and rubies and the mang tika has made the entire look perfect.

3. The Marathi Mulgi look

The time when she was seen wearing a gorgeous maroon nauvari style saree with a red velvet blouse. The entire look was for the song Pinga. In the song, Deepika and Priyanka were both seen dancing gracefully.

