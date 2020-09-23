Unseen Photo Of The Day: Young Aamir Khan Looks Too Adorable In This Family Photo

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan often shares throwback pictures of his family, on his Instagram account. He often shares pictures with his mother, father and his siblings. One such picture we found in the archives of Aamir Khan's Instagram was this throwback picture of his family. The actor was a little kid and was standing by his parents and his brother, as he posed for this picture. Take a look at the picture below:

Aamir Khan's unseen photo on Instagram

Aamir Khan was dressed in a shirt and a pair of shorts as he shared a throwback picture. The picture was taken during a family function. In the picture, Aamir Khan stood by his parents while his brother Faisal Khan stood next to him. Aamir Khan looked completely unrecognisable in the picture that he shared. Earlier, the actor had also shared pictures of his sister Nikhat Khan, who stood by her parents.

Also Read: Aamir Khan's Brother Faisal On Family Dispute: 'Was Under House Arrest, Forced Medication'

Also Read: Faisal Khan Says Brother Aamir Khan Did Not Help Financially Or Creatively In 'Faactory'

A lot of Aamir Khan's fans reacted to the actor's family picture on Instagram. Many of his fans were happy to see his childhood picture. One of Aamir Khan's fans also praised the actor's looks and told him that good looks were in his genes. Some of the actor's fans also told him that he looked exactly like his father, but had the eyes of his mother. All in all, Aamir Khan's fans were pretty impressed by the picture he had shared.

Also Read: Faisal Khan's New Song 'Tere Bina' Deals With The Topic Of Breakup; Read Details

Aamir Khan’s father Tahir Hussain was a film producer and actor. He has several films to his credits, like Caravan. Zakhmee, Locket, Dulha Bikta Hai and many more. He was known to play pivotal roles in several movies. Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan is also an actor, who was a part of Bollywood films Mela, Madhosh, Qayamat se Qayamat Tak, Pyar ka Mausam,Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and Basti.

Also Read: Aamir Khan’s Pune Touchdown Makes Fans Recall Ghajini's Sanjay Singhania, See Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.